NDLEA Discovers Four Cannabis Farms In Bauchi, Arrests 372 Drug Dealers

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command in conjunction with 33 Artillery Nigerian Army have discovered and harvested cannabis farms in Alkaleri, Darazo, Ningi and Giade LGAs of the state.

The State Commander, CN Ali Aminu, disclosed this while addressing journalists in his office at the Command Headquarters in Bauchi on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The command also arrested 372 drug offenders, successfully prosecuted and convicted 103 of them and 31 other cases still pending in Court, while 73 drug users are being counselled and rehabilitated, majority of them through brief preventions.

He said that the Command seized a total of 1,289.153 kilograms of different classes of drugs from August, 2022 to date.

“It is also worthy of note to mention that the Command discovered and harvested Cannabis farm at Digare, Alkaleri LGA of the State in conjunction with 33Artillery Nigerian Army. Also in Dafa Tuwo Village, Darazo LGA, Tsangayar Njeri, Ningi LGA and another Cannabis farm at Giade town, Giade LGA,” he stated.

Ali Aminu who was holding his inaugural press briefing since his assumption of office as the substantive State Commander of NDLEA in Bauchi state Command in August 4th, 2022 said that incidentally, the briefing coincided with commemoration of the 2023 International Day Against Drug/Substance Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking which is held on 26th June of every year.

“Today, it is no longer news that the world is under siege by the menace of illicit substance abuse and trafficking. Nigeria is no exception. This year’s theme ”People First; Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen, Prevention” is in furtherance of the whole-of-society approach to taming the drug scourge.”

He then advised Nigerians to stop stigmatisation that is discouraging drug users from seeking treatment, a development that has serious negative socio-economic repercussions for individuals and their families.

“Stigmatization and discrimination make recovery and reintegration difficult for drug-dependent users who submit themselves to treatment. And the prevalence of such an attitude is counterproductive to the effort, time and resources invested by governments, institutions, and stakeholders working to contain the drug problem,” he said.

He added that, “The theme is especially pertinent to the Nigerian situation at the moment. I advise the society to drop the stigmatization that discourages drug users from seeking treatment, a development that has serious socio-economic percussions for individuals and their families.”

According to him, “The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is the lead Agency in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA). However, the Agency cannot win this War alone. It is to all and sundry, individuals, State Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Schools, Religious bodies and sister Security Agencies to enable us raise awareness and share information on the cancerous menace of the spectre of illicit substance abuse and trafficking to our persons, immediate environment and nation. As it is usually said, if you are not infected, you are affected.”

Ali Aminu then appreciated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) for repositioning the Agency and bringing in a new zeal into the personnel of the Agency to rededicate themselves to fighting the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his keen interest and immense logistics support rendered to the State Command towards eradicating illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“Indeed, the war is on and these purveyors of death and destruction are warned to steer clear of Bauchi State or be ready to face the wrath of the law,” the Commander declared.