How I Confronted POS Attendant Who Charged Her N4,000 To Withdraw N10,000, Instead Of N400 – BBNaija Winner, Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed how she dealt with a POS attendant who attempted to defraud her.

The reality TV star said that she instructed her house help to withdraw N10,000 and was charged N4,000 instead of N400.

Phyna revealed that she was surprised that POS attendants were still collecting outrageous charges, despite recent efforts to regulate the industry.

She returned to the same POS facility, where the attendant claimed that she had been charged N4,000 by mistake.

However, Phyna said she did not believe her and collected her N3,600 balance. Her story has caused a buzz on social media as netizens share their thoughts about the incident.

Some people took sides with Phyna, while some others said she should have left the balance since she was now a celebrity.

“My house help say she withdrew 10k with 4k this morning them dy whine celebrity. I think say withdrawing don go back to normal. E be things.

“On my way to the particular POS….. this morning I just suddenly Have time for nonsense. Cruise wan finish me today. My people I’m back ooh. POS girl say she do mistake type 4000 instead of 400. Just dy play. I sha don collect my remaining 3600,” she said.