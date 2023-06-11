National Assembly Workers Allegedly Involved In Last-Minute Looting, Arrested

Several legislative aides and National Assembly workers were arrested by security forces after various items from offices were allegedly missing in the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

It was gathered that items like television sets, cabinet shelves, electronics, computers, printers, furniture, air conditioners, rugs and carpets, and solar power systems.

They were apprehended while attempting to remove the items from the complex without having the appropriate passes.

The Sergeant-at-Arms at the National Assembly, Chuks Obaloje confirmed the incident in a chat with THE PUNCH NEWSPAPPER.

He said, “Yes, some people were arrested while trying to go out with some items from the National Assembly. But I wasn’t on duty on the day it happened, so I can’t provide you with details.

“Please contact the Crime Division of the National Assembly.”

Despite the incident, Rawlings Agada, Director of Information at the National Assembly, emphasized that the arrests show the effectiveness of the National Assembly’s security systems.

Agada explained, “I don’t want people to sensationalise the issue. What happened was that people were stopped from going out with items that were discovered not to be theirs.

“A pass was issued for the items and accredited to each office. The pass has a list of each item that should be taken out from each office, so if an item that was not on the list was found, such would not be allowed to go out.

“And just as you were checked and cleared to come in, you also need to be checked and cleared when going out.”