Niger Police To Deploy Anti-Riot Water Tanks, Gun Trucks During Eid-El-Kabir

The Niger State Police Command, has said it will deploy operational assets such as anti-riot water cannon, gun-trucks, patrol vehicles as well as adequate deployment of personnel during and after the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival in the State.

This, the command said, will be for visible policing, show of force, stop and search operations at all entry and exit of the state for water-tight security.

Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s Public Relations Officer who disclosed this on Monday in a statement in Minna, adding that the State’s Commissioner of Police had directed proactive measures and assured of adequate security deployment for peaceful celebration.

“In preparation for hitch-free Eid-El Kabir celebration, the Bauchi State Police Command has re-strategized the security disposition and deployed adequate human and material resources with a view to fortifying security across the state before, during and after the festivity.

READ ALSO: FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday As Eid-El-Kabir Holidays, Urges Nigerians To Embrace Peace

“In view of this, the command has hereby ordered massive deployment of conventional police personnel as well as the tactical teams attached to the Command: Rapid Response Team (RRS), Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU), Operation Restore Peace (ORS), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Explosives Ordinance Disposal and Chemical Biological radioactive Nuclear (EOD&CBRN) operatives to various strategic places, especially areas that are susceptible to attack.

“Consequently, operation order has been issued, while Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and DPOs have been directed to ensure apparent visibility policing during the festive period through constant supervision of officers and men deployed for the season with regards to standard operating procedures,” he said.

Moreso, the command urged parents, guardians to ensure a firm grip of their wards.

He further warned miscreants as the police and other security agencies would not tolerate any act of thuggery and youth disorder during and after the festive period, adding that anyone found culpable would face the law.