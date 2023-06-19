“We Deserved To Win”— Peseiro Reacts To Super Eagles Victory Over Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach José Santos Peseiro believes his team deserved to beat Sierra Leone in Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that a brace from Victor Osimhen and a late goal by Kelechi Iheanacho confirmed Nigeria’s spot at the tournament which kicks off in January.

Speaking in a post match interview, Peseiro said, “Very hard match, my players never gave up, they fought till the final whistle. In the first half, we created up to eight opportunities but only scored two goals.

“We deserved to win but I think it was a difficult and very good match but our team is the best in the group. We did a fantastic job against a good team. I’m happy with my players, congratulations to them.”

Peseiro whose contract extension hanged on the qualification ticket said, “The NFF need to do the best by giving good conditions for my players. Super Eagles players played for Nigeria and need better condition. NFF must work well to give better condition to the players for good performance at the African Nations Cup.

“I want to say we still have time for them to do the right thing for us to do well at AFCON.” He concluded.

Peseiro has repeatedly stated that he has the capacity and players to lead the Super Eagles to win the next African Nations Cup to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in January 2023. He however clarified that improvement in players welfare will boost his chance of achieving the set goal.