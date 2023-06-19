“I Was On Set With Eddie Murphy For Days But Didn’t Recognise Him” – Davido

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that he was once on set with American actor, Eddie Murphy, for two days but didn’t recognise him.

Davido made a cameo in ‘Coming 2 America’ which had Eddie Murphy as the main character.

Appearing on the latest episode of Drink Champs podcast, co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Davido said he didn’t recognise the veteran actor while filming with him at Tyler Perry’s studio.

He said, “You know I was in ‘Coming to America 2’. I’m in the movie. In the part of the wedding, I’m the one performing.

“It was dope to shoot. We shot it at Tyler Perry’s studio…Do you know that I was shooting with Eddie Murphy for two days and I didn’t know he was the one. He was behind me, I will never forget.

“So, when it was my last shot, I was like, ‘Yo D!’ I looked back and said, ‘Ah! Eddie Murphy!’ Yeah, it was just amazing.”