Winners Chapel Pastor Remanded For Defrauding Landmark University Of Eight Years Rent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command, Wednesday, arraigned an Ilorin-based associate pastor with the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Temidayo Eseyin, for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, of N19.3 million.

Arraigned before Justice Funsho Lawal of the Kwara State High Court, Eseyin, a lawyer and former member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, was docked on a four-count bordering on dishonest misappropriation of funds belonging to the University.

In a statement by the Head Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, Eseyin, whilst being a counsel/attorney to Landmark University had access to her properties, title documents and funds.

It was alleged that Eseyin, in that capacity was “cheating, defrauding, misappropriating and shortchanging his client to her utmost dismay.”

In one of his atrocities, the defendant, between 2014 and 2022, collected rent of a managed property known as “Old Midland Building” belonging to Landmark University, situated along Emir’s/Obbo Road, Ilorin, and could not produce when asked.

The petitioner, EFCC, also alleged that Eseyin attempted to sell the property without instructions from the institution.

“That you, Temidayo Eseyin sometime in the year 2021, in Ilorin Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court dishonestly misappropriated the sum of Six Million, Sixty Four Thousand Naira Only (6,064,000) representing payment of rent on property known as Old Midland Building belonging to Landmark University and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 309 of the same Law,” count three of the charge read.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rashidat Alao, following his plea, urged the court to fix a date for trial, while praying the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

Femi Makinde, Eseyin’s lawyer, on his part, moved an application for the bail of the defendant and prayed the court to admit it pending trial.

Ruling on the application, Justice Lawal admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in the sum of N5 million each.

The judge, while adjourning the case to a date to be communicated to the parties, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of bail conditions.