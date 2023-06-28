“You Are For The Streets” – Sarkodie Reacts To Yvonne Nelson’s Abortion Claim

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has reacted to actress Yvonne Nelson’s claim that he made her abort a pregnancy.

This came few days after the thespian in her recently published memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” claimed that the Ghanaian rapper impregnated her and told her to abort the pregnancy.

Yvonne in a chapter of her book said, “I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

“Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother,” she added.

Sarkodie in a new song titled ‘Try Me,’ said he wasn’t the one that asked for the abortion even though he wasn’t financially ready.

He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn’t have kept it because she was in school then.

“I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked” Sarkodie rapped.

He continues that “I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a hint… You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed … yes I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school.”

Responding to Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, expressed disappointment that the rapper rubbished the pain her younger self felt.

She said, “In my book, I narrated how you got me pregnant , how you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you drove me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let see what life throws at them.”