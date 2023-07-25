43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Benue

A 43-year-old man identified as Dantata Bawa has been arrested for raping a four-year-old girl in Benue State.

The incident occurred at the North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital on Monday, July 24, 2023.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the suspect allegedly lured the girl into his room at the time her mother was not around.

It was further gathered that some neighbours who heard the cry of the little girl forced the door open and promptly called police who later arrested the suspect.

“The suspect is currently held at the Police headquarters in Makurdi,” the eyewitness said.

READ ALSO: Three Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping A Minor In Adamawa

Confirming the incident, the Coordinator of Benue Coalition of Human Rights Protection, Jimmie Adzenda, who posted a photo of the suspect said that the group is following the case.

Mr. Adzenda said the group is poised at ensuring that the case is not only prosecuted to a logical conclusion but to ensure that the culprit is punished to serve as a deterrent.

He expressed worries about the rise in cases of rape in the state and called on stakeholders, especially civil society organisations, the security agencies, and the media as well as the Nigerian Bar Association and FIDA to do more for women and children.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect will soon be charged to court.