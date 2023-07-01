Anambra Govt. Installs Clock-In Devices For Health Workers To Curb Absenteeism

The Anambra State Government has commenced the installation of clock-in devices in public health facilities to curb absenteeism and ensure that health workers take their duties seriously.

Dr Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Health disclosed this during a meeting with administrators of public hospitals in Awka, the state’s capital.

He noted that during some of his unannounced visits to hospitals, many health workers were absent while some health facilities did not open for services.

Obidike said such attitude has contributed to mortalities recorded in the state and hindered progress in the health sector.

READ ALSO: Woman Nabbed For Using 10-Year-Old Sick Child For Alms Begging In Anambra

He said, “This is part of the reasons for the installation of the clock-in device in all government hospitals; it is to ensure that healthcare workers are at their duty posts to attend to the health needs of the people.

“The device will also be used to monitor the hours health workers put in each day and that will subsequently determine their monthly salaries and allowances.

“The goal is to eliminate maternal and infant mortalities, as well as restore the confidence of our people in the healthcare services we provide in the state.

“We are establishing the ‘Hub and Spoke’ approach for proper networking among the hospitals. The telemedicine will also allow primary healthcare centres have access to different doctors.

“We are strengthening at least one general hospital in each local government area so that primary health centres can refer patients when the need arises.

“The state government is doing all it can with limited resources and as healthcare providers, we cannot afford to fail.”