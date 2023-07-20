APC Crisis: “There Is No Problem In Our Party” – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has debunked rumors suggesting that there is crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which led to the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with APC governors, Uzodinma who serves as Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said the party remains united, adding that all stakeholders are working together for the good of the APC and the country in general.

Acknowledging the voluntary resignations of the National Chairman and National Secretary, Uzodimma commended their service to the party and expressed support for their decisions.

He also disclosed that the leadership of the party has also accepted their resignations, appointing an acting chairman and acting secretary.

Uzodimma in his statements said: “I am aware some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country. We deliberated on so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC. You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of our party and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken with due respect to our national chairman and our secretary.

READ MORE: Tinubu Considers Ex-Gov. Ganduje For APC’s National Chairmanship Position

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party, we are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party. They are happy; we also are happy. So, we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commended, respected, and recognised for the services they have rendered to our great party.

“Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is now an acting chairman and acting Secretary,” he said.

“I decided to deal with the controversial social media posting of our upcoming FAAC. We are aware that the result of the removal of the fuel subsidy will increase the volume of money that would be received by us during the Federation Allocation Account meeting.

“We are working with the Federal government to ensure that the proceeds of that FAAC will be utilised in a manner that the citizens of the country are happy, the Labour happy and we also the practitioners happy. The economy of the country would be protected. So what has happened is something that we should be happy about.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, Petroleum products, and cost of living is being addressed. The sub-national government is working with the Federal Government and tomorrow (Thursday), there would be National Executive Council to discuss further that,” he said.