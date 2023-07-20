Asake Recounts Day He Was Booed For Wearing Pants To Perform

Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake, has recounted how he was once booed on stage for wearing only pants to perform with scantily-clad ladies.

Asake said the incident happened before he came into the limelight, stressing that he wanted to use the clout to get attention but it backfired spectacularly.

The ‘Sungba’ crooner disclosed this while featuring on the Ginger Yourself podcast.

He said: “Before I got the attention, I strived till I graduated from the university. I strived for like (another) two years before people like accept me.