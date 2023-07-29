Bauchi Police Arrest Suspect For Cutting Off 25-Year-Old Man’s Hand

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a suspect for allegedly cutting off the hand of a 25-year-old man and stabbing him in the head.

Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, in a statement on Friday, explained that the suspect had for the past two years been on the command’s wanted list over thuggery and causing grievous harm, saying that the suspect committed the crime with two others still at large.

The statement further explained that luck ran out of the suspect when a police patrol team raided a black spot in a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis and arrested him.

According to the statement, “On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at about 6.30pm, police operatives attached to ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, while on a visibility policing patrol, identified and raided a black spot located at Sabon Layi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis which led to the arrest of one Muhammad Abdullahi, aka Luwawu, male, of the same address.”

The PPRO revealed that sometime in 2021, the suspect criminally conspired with Sani Danfada, Manu Maidawa and two others, now at large, all of the same address while armed with machetes and other deadly weapons, attacked and stabbed one Mubarak Abdullahi, 25, of Unguwan Sarakuna area on his head and cut off his left hand.

According to the statement, an investigation revealed that the suspects committed the alleged offence, adding that Abdullahi confessed to committing the offence during interrogation.

He explained that the police were making everything possible to track down the remaining suspects, after which they would be charged to court.