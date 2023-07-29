BBNaija All Stars: “Alex Only Dark-Skinned Girl I’ve Ever Been Attracted To” – Frodd

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, has revealed that his fellow housemate, Alex Unusual, is the only dark-skinned lady he has ever been attracted to.

In a chat with fellow housemates on Saturday, Frodd said all his lovers have been light-skinned.

“I like light-skinned (ladies). All my babes have been light-skinned. I wouldn’t even lie, the only dark-skinned [lady] that has ever caught my attention in this life, is Alex. Like I really fancied her,” he said.

Recall that Frodd tied the knot with his fiancee, Chioma, in February this year. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child days before Frodd came into the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.