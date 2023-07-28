Dog Chases Man To Death In Kwara

A man identified as Mohammed Faworaja reportedly met his untimely death in Ilorin, Kwara State capital while running away from a dog.

The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday around Asa Dam, the Warah-Osin area in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

A source who spoke to The Punch on condition of anonymity said, “The dog, a German shepherd, got loose and chased the deceased who hit his chest on an electric pole. He died of internal bleeding and the canned fish (Sardine) which he went to buy dropped and was seen beside the pole at the scene of the incident.

“He was a very friendly man and cannot be more than 33 years of age. He was the breadwinner of the family. The police are involved in the matter.

“You need to hear the dad speak during one of the prayers organised for his repose. The father, having retired from service, handed everything over to him. The family is devastated.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident saying, “The owner of the dog has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.”