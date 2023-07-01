Eight Passengers Die In Anambra Road Accident

No fewer than eight passengers have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Sunday in Umunya, Odumodu Junction in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The accident, which involved two trailers, one Jetta Sienna bus, and one black Toyota car, all of which were severely damaged, was said to have occurred as a result of over-speeding.

A motorcycle rider, who identified himself as Mr Kenechukwu, who witnessed the incident, said one of the trucks involved lost its brake while travelling from Onitsha to Enugu.

He said, “I was waiting for passengers when I suddenly saw a trailer coming from Onitsha with full speed. Immediately it got closer, the driver couldn’t hold the brake, thereby ramming into an oncoming trailer and a bus loaded with passengers.”

According to Daily Post, one of the survivors, who was too dazed to speak, was quoted as saying that their vehicle was on its way to Enugu when suddenly she heard a big bang, and all she could remember was blood, passengers and their travelling bags littered everywhere.

Some of the injured passengers were said to have been moved to a hospital, while the corpses of the dead among them were deposited in an undisclosed hospital.