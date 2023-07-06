Ganduje’s Dollar Video Not Doctored, Damaged Kano’s Reputation Globally — State’s Anti-Graft Agency

The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) in Kano State says ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s dollar video harmed the State’s reputation across the globe.

Information Nigeria reports that in 2017, an online publication, Daily Nigerian published videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

Ganduje could be seen in the video collecting the dollars before rolling them into his white dress, “babanriga,” but he denied the allegations, claiming that the videos had been doctored.

Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Chairman of PCACC, disclosed on Wednesday at a public dialogue on the ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’ that the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

The Chairman stated that since the release of the videos, people have challenged the Commission to prove the former governor’s innocence or guilt in the matter.

He furthered that the commission began an investigation in 2018 but was unable to proceed because Ganduje, the Governor at the time, had immunity.

“There are reports that the dollar videos are giving Kano a bad name in not only Nigeria, but across the globe. That is why I am so determined to investigate and ensure that the suspect is being probed to clear the air and reclaim Kano back to its good reputation.

“Anybody that knows can tell that I am passionate about what I am doing, which is to fight corruption. People are disturbing and pressurizing me to probe the dollar videos. We are on it already. Forensic analysis has confirmed to us that the videos were not doctored,” the anti-graft boss said.

Rimingado added that he is not concerned with the dollar videos alone but with all corruption cases in the State, noting the commission is currently handling a N100 billion fraud case.

“We are here to fight corruption in its entirety not only on one issue. So far, we have recovered property worth N200 million. We also have a corruption case of over N100 billion. We will continue to ensure that we recover the stolen properties, money and other belongings of government,” he said.