“If Anybody Suppresses My Voice, I Will Say Things More Than This”– Fayose Dares PDP

Controversial ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has threatened to expose some secrets of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the party takes any action against him based on the outcome of the 2023 general election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”.

Fayose made this known during an interview on Channels Television Sunday Politics added that if PDP take any action against him for working against the party in the 2023 presidential election, he would take the party to court.

According to him, a Southern Nigerian should be the next President of the country after Buhari’s eight years in office, hence it was wrong of the PDP to have picked another northerner as its candidate again.

READ MORE: ‘If Tinubu Fails To Deliver Campaign Promises, I’ll Be First To Chastise’ Him — Fayose

“If anybody suppresses my voice, I will say things more than this,” he added.

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the time of the South.”

“If PDP take action against me, I will take them to court,” the ex-governor stated. “If anybody suppresses my voice, I will say things more than this.”

Fayose said he won’t accept any ministerial position from the President. He urged Tinubu to apportion 40 percent of his cabinet members to people above 60 years of age and 70 years of age, 30 percent to women and 30 per cent to young people.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu, who is a former governor of Lagos State defeated Atiku in Ekiti State.

Tinubu won in all 16 Local Government Areas the state.

Tinubu also won in 11 other states out of Nigeria’s 36 states. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes almost two million votes more than Atiku, who polled 6,984,520 votes, and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, secured 6,101,533 votes.