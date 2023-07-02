If North-West Banditry Isn’t Curtailed, Nigeria’ll Face Food Crisis In Few Months – Bafarawa

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has expressed worry about how banditry in the North-West and North-East has posed severe danger to food security in Nigeria.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration should prioritise food security rather than discussing cabinet ministerial selections, subsidies, and the economy.

The trustee for the Peoples Democratic Party also forewarned that the North will experience serious educational backwardness over the next 50 years if tough steps were not implemented to reduce insecurity.

Bafarawa, who stated this in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, said that many primary and secondary schools in Northern Nigeria have been shut down because of the activities of bandits, saying, “this is a serious disaster.”

Information Nigeria reports that while the announcement by the government of the petrol subsidy removal culminated in a hike in the price of food and consumables, discussions about the ministerial appointment by the President have dominated the media.

READ ALSO: RCCG Pastor Shot Dead, Gunmen Abducts Worshippers

He however advised that the government sets its priorities correctly.

He said, “Instead of talking about cabinet, subsidy, and the economy, the government should consider food security because with the rate we are going, in the next three months, we are definitely going to have problems in Nigeria, especially in the North-West.

“The bandits have refused to allow farmers to cultivate their crops. This is a very dangerous situation, not only because the bandits are killing people but also because the food scarcity is going to be too serious in the next few months, especially in the North West and North East. So, we want the government to wake up and do something about it.

“Also, with the way education is going, in the next 50 years, we are going to be very backward in education because most of the primary schools in the North have been closed because of banditry. There are no primary schools, no secondary schools and this is a serious disaster. So, we cannot sit down and watch; something must be done right before it gets worse.

“The government should fight security, especially food insecurity, in the country because it’s a serious matter. Whatever the government is going to do, let the issue of food security be top priority.”