Kano CP Climbs Hill To Declare War Against Criminals

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usain Gumel has climbed the historic Dala Hill on Thursday to declare fight against thugs, drug peddlers and other criminals making life difficult for residents of the area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Gumel made the declaration when he climbed the historic Dala Hill in the ancient city of Kano.

The police boss stated that the climbing of Dala Hill by him and his men symbolizes an end to criminalities and perpetrators of crimes in the area and the state at large.

The CP announced names of some hardened criminals that have refused to submit themselves to the Command for dialogue giving them only two weeks or else they will be declared wanted and arrested anywhere they are seen.

However, the CP also listed names of repentant thugs who have submitted their weapons and entered a pact to fight crime with the police, he gave the long list of those wanted by the command.

“Going forward, we are calling on you to please inform the following set of second batch of people we want to have dialogue with to also report themselves.

“If not, within the next two weeks, anyone that refuses to be with us will henceforth be counted to be against us and will be arrested wherever we come across him.

“They are, Bahago Tamasi Gwaranya, Bello Maro Yakasai, Dan Jibrilla Yakasai, Maraja Gabari and Sha’ban Tanga Yakasai.

“Others include Dan Ayye Danagundi, Sharu Atta Hanga, Bala Laba, Da Bashir Zage, Dan Nura Sheshe, Khalifa Ado Galadanci, Dodon Mopol Yakasai, Dimfama Ziri and Sarki Dankima Rijiyar Lemo.

“By this press briefing the police command is calling for the collaborative effort of all the stakeholders especially our non state actors, the vigilante, traditional hunters, special constabulary personnel to keep coming together to ensure that these elements of insecurity are hunted and arrested anywhere they are found” the CP said.

Gumel also mentioned names of blacksmiths identified as producers of the local weapons used by the criminal gangs to also submit themselves to the police command within the same period or else they will be arrested to face the wrath of the law.

“Equally the police command is also going to start arresting fabricators of these life threatening weapons popularly known as blacksmiths who on daily basis keep arming the thugs.

“It is on this development that the following blacksmiths are invited to the police command for dialogue otherwise they will be treated by the police as criminals.

“They are as follows; Auta Makeri of Kwandarama village of Minjibir Local Government, Bala Israila of Santar Bulo village of Bichi, Sarkin Kira of Adakawa Quarters and Dayyabu Gawuna of Gawuna Quarters of Gawuna.

“These are the elements of blacksmiths that we are looking for to come for dialogue. They are advised to report themselves to the police” he declared.

The member representing Dala Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Lawan Husain expressed appreciation of the people on behalf of the residents.

“He promised the police boss that the residents, on their part, would continue to support the steps being taken by the police command.