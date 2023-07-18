Kano Declares Wednesday Work Free Day To Mark Islamic New Year

The Kano State Government has declared Wednesday a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic New Year.

The state Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, congratulated all Muslims around the world on the new Islamic year.

“The Governor who congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year enjoined the civil servants and the people in the state to pray for peace and tranquillity as well as economic development of our dear state and the country at large,’’ the statement said.

The governor also called on people to live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice the virtues of kindness, love and tolerance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.