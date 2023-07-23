Kano Hisbah Arrests Two Over Alleged Same-Sex Marriage

The Kano State Hisbah Command has arrested two people who were accused of trying to arrange same-sex marriage.

Hisbah Commandant, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday.

Daurawa said in a viral video, that two young men named Khalifa and Abubakar were seen trying to kiss each other during a party, which is suspected to be their engagement party.

READ ALSO: Borno Hisbah Officials Forcefully Shave Youths’ “Immoral Haircut” (Photos)

The suspects, however, denied the allegation that the event was a birthday party and not a wedding ceremony as claimed.