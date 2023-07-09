Manchester United’s Goalkeeper, David De Gea Announces Exit From Club

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea said “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge” as he confirmed he is leaving Manchester United this summer.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 32-year-old was a free agent after his contract at the Old Trafford club ran out at the end of June.

De Gea has been at United for 12 years and his 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets are club records for a keeper.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” he wrote on social media.

De Gea started his career at Atletico Madrid but joined United for £18.9m in 2011.

The announcement of his departure comes with United manager Erik ten Hag’s side hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

De Gea added: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

READ MORE: Former Manchester United, Ajax Goalkeeper, Van Der Sar In Intensive Care

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.