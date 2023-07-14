“No Cultist Attack At Poco Lee’s Homecoming Party” – LASU Debunks Reports

The Lagos State University (LASU) has debunked reports of cultists’ attack at Iweh Pascal Odinaka better known as Poco Lee’s homecoming party which took place within the institution’s premises on Thursday.

LASU in a statement by its spokesperson, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, on Friday said the reports and claims on social media are false and contrary to the true account of the event.

Oluwayemisi said LASU management “observed with deep regret the embellished social media portrayal of the pockets of altercations that greeted the musical show.

“While we condemn in totality the unfortunate incidence, we have observed the twisted narrative that is beginning to be manufactured by malicious, and in some cases, ignorant individuals which warrants that we provide the correct perspective,” Oluwayemisi said.

“For the records, we wish to debunk claims of physical attacks on either the artists who came to perform or students by cultists being spread about.

“We state unequivocally that at no point was Bella Shmurda or Polo Lee or any other artiste attacked. Bella himself has validated this on his social media channels.” Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed professionally known as Bella Shmurda is a former student of LASU.

The spokesperson stated that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused by reactions of excited students having one of their own perform live on their campus.

Oluwayemisi said that the incident that occurred at the party actually had more to do with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.

The school official said the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show.

“Indeed, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks as being purported,” Oluwayemisi said.

“The General Public is therefore urged to be wary of the falsehood being orchestrated against the name of the University at this time when the institution is being celebrated nationally and internationally over her recent exploits.”

Oluwayemisi said that LASU has zero tolerance for cultism and thanked all those who have expressed concerns over the incident.