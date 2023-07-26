Seven Soldiers Killed As Bandits Attack Zamfara Community

No fewer than seven soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected bandits attack in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the Bandits, attacked the Kangon Garacce community under the Dangulbi district of the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara on Monday afternoon, killing several residents.

However, a resident of Dangulbi community, Lawal Dangulbi told Channels Television on Tuesday that the troops were responding to a distress call about the attack on the community when they fell into the bandits’ ambush.

“The bandits divided themselves, some were attacking the community while some were stationed outside the community to prevent the military from assisting the villagers, they ambushed the troops and killed seven of them,” he stated.

According to him, no fewer than 20 residents of the community were killed during the attack.

Although the Nigerian Army authorities in Zamfara State have yet to comment on the incident, a security source who is familiar with the situation but preferred anonymity confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He said seven officers of the Nigerian Army were killed during the attack on Monday.