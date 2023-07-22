Superb Messi Scores Late Winner On Inter Miami Debut

Argentina star Lionel Messi curled in a stunning stoppage-time free-kick on his Inter Miami debut to clinch a 2-1 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Messi, 36, struck in the fourth minute of added time as his Major League Soccer side won the Leagues Cup tie.

The 20,000-capacity crowd included celebrities such as basketball’s LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams and US TV star Kim Kardashian.

“We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory,” said Messi.

“We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner only trained with his team-mates for the first time on Tuesday after moving to the MLS following the end of his contract at Paris St-Germain.

Messi scored 32 goals in 75 games during a two-year spell with the French champions after leaving Barcelona, and turned down lucrative offers from other countries to play in the US.

This was the first time he had turned out for a non-European club side, but was joined by a familiar face as he and fellow new signing and former Barca team-mate Sergio Busquets came on as part of a 54th-minute triple substitution.

The cup competition, between sides in the MLS and Mexico’s LIGA MX, marks a fresh start for Inter Miami, who are bottom of the MLS table without a win in 11 games.

Messi was on his feet with the rest of the bench to celebrate Robert Taylor’s 44th-minute opener for the home side, but Cruz Azul’s Uriel Antuna had not read the script, cancelling out Inter Miami’s lead with 25 minutes remaining.

But Argentina’s World Cup winner provided the Hollywood ending, as Messi was brought down by Carlos Salcedo for a free-kick just outside the box in the final seconds, in ideal range for his famous left foot.

And he delivered perfectly, curling the ball high to the right of goalkeeper Andres Gudino and into the top corner.

“It is a huge joy to get this first victory after how we have done in the league,” Messi added.

“It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories.”