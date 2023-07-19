Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Set to Be Unveiled Today As National Assembly Receives Letter

As part of efforts to set up a strong and working cabinet in Nigeria, the National Assembly is set to unveil the list of his ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after 50 days in office.

President Tinubu is expected, by law, to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly 60 days from the date he takes the oath of office.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the list will be read out by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Presidency sources hinted that the list of ministerial nominees has been prepared for a long time but there have been adjustments in the list.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Vanguard said: “The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday except there is any development that could delay it again further.

“The President is supposed to constitute his cabinet latest July 26. So, I am sure that the list will be sent to the senate this week.”

Another source confirmed that the first batch of nominees to the Senate is ready for confirmation just to beat the July 26 constitutional deadline.

The source said: “He will subsequently forward more names to the Senate for confirmation after the deadline.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the ministerial list, leading to the circulation of various speculative lists in recent weeks.