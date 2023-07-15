Twitter Rolls Out Payment Plans For Users With Blue Ticks

Popular tech giant, Twitter has started paying verified accounts for their posts online with one profile already paid $100,000 (£76,275).

The platform will now ‘help people earn a living directly on Twitter’ as it announced plans to kickstart monetisation features just last night.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the scheme is only available to notable Twitter Blue subscribers, as creators will need to prove they received at least five million impressions on posts in the last three months.

The platform noted that the impressions are a total tally of times a tweet has been viewed, and funds to support those who fit the bill will be sourced from Twitter’s advert revenue.

This is coming just a week after rival Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg, released a similar platform called Threads, which has since had more than 100 million new sign-ups.

‘We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators,’ Twitter wrote last night.

READ MORE: Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads

‘This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

‘We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply.’

However, some influencers have already received news of the funds they’ll be receiving.

Cartoonist Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared a post which claimed that he’s earned $37,050 (£28,259) which would be transferred to his account within the next 72 hours.

Others, such as author Ashley St. Clair and podcaster Benny Johnson appeared to have made $7,153 (£5,455) and $9,546 (£7,281) respectively.

Another person who described themselves as a ‘self-taught brain surgeon’ even claimed to have made $107,247 (£81,802) on his account.