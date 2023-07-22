Two Children Die As Fence Collapses On Building During Heavy Lagos Downpour

Two children identified as Gbolahan and Olayinka Atolagbe, have been killed after the fence of a neighbouring building collapsed on their house in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have occurred during a downpour on Saturday on Ajao Street, Isawo, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

The bodies of the two children were recovered after hours of being trapped in debris amidst rescue efforts by residents.

The spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The children aged nine and seven were trapped when the fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during the day’s heavy downpour,” NEMA Coordinator said in a statement.

The Agency said distressed calls weren’t properly channeled to save the lives of the children.

NEMA sympathised with the parents of the deceased and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Agency said the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have been to the scene to assess the situation.