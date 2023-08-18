BBNaija All Stars: “I Would Rather Die Than Allow Mercy Win” – Ike Vows

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema, has vowed to make sure that Mercy Eke does not win the grand prize.

Ike, during a discussion with Doyin on Friday, said he would rather die than allow Mercy to walk away with the N120 million.

He vowed to sabotage her and make sure she doesn’t win.

He said, “Pere and Kidd asked if I still liked Mercy, I told them I have fans that are praying and fasting for me to be cool with her, but Mercy no go win this money.

“I rather die, I go sabotage till the end. That girl took money from me (many deals outside and the money she won).

“Kidd was asking me, maybe, so that he could pursue her. I told him to do whatever he likes, I hate that question.”