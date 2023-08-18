I’m Sorry,’ Lagos Socialite, Farida Apologises Over Suicide Attempt

Popular Lagos State socialite and entrepreneur, Farida Abdulkabir, also known as Farida Sobowale, has apologised to her children over her attempt to commit suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge, into Lagoon.

Recall that the socialite, who is widely known as King Phreedah, has been in the news lately over reports of her crashed marriage.

The reports making the rounds online alleged that her husband, Demola Okulaja, had packed out of their matrimonial home to meet a side chick he was dating before their marriage.

However, Farida on Thursday reportedly drove her Lexus SUV to the mainland bridge, came down and was about to jump into the Lagoon when she was rescued by some people at the scene.

In a video shared online, Farida expressed appreciation to those who had rescued her from the suicide attempt and those that showed concern over her ordeal.

She pleaded with her family members for their forgiveness for causing them embarrassment with the attempt to end her life.

According to Farida, her estranged husband had pledged commitment to their marriage but fell short of the promises.

Explaining her action in an audio that has also gone viral, she blamed it on love.

Sobowale said her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola, crashed after two months.

She said: “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“It was love that pushed me into this. He told me that he was going to be with me, make me have children for him.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.

“I have forgiven my ex-husband. May God provide him with another wife,” she added.