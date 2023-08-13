BBNaija All Stars: “If Not For Age I Would’ve Dated You” – CeeC Tells Neo

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as CeeC, has said she would have considered dating fellow housemate, Neo Akpofure if not for the age difference between them.

The 30-year-old lawyer stated this in a chat with Neo, 29, on Saturday night after he asked her to tell him something nice.

Neo said, “Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all.”

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: Why I Stopped Ilebaye From Bathing With Cross – CeeC

CeeC asked, “What do you wanna hear mobor?” and Neo replied, “Tell me something sexy, baby.”

She then said, ” I love the way you smell, if not for age we for date.”