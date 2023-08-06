BBNaija All Stars: Tension As Ilebaye Fights Female Housemates, Pulls CeeC’s Hair (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, may likely be shown the way out of the ongoing show over her fight with her colleagues, Cee-C and Doyin.

The intense altercation occurred after the Saturday night party for the housemates.

During the verbal exchange with other housemates, CeeC confronted Ilebaye that she knows the strategy she’s playing at and can’t wait to see her kicked off the show.

However, during the confrontation, Ilebaye pulled Ceec’s wig and pushed her neck. Both ladies went on to slut shame each other.

Angrily yelling at the top of her voice over Ilebaye’s attack, Cee-C said, “Big Brother will be partial if he doesn’t issue Ilebaye a strike.”

Also when Big Brother called Ilebaye to report to the diary room, her friend, Doyin tried to speak with her and offer some words but Ilebaye flared up and pushed her off her way.

Watch video below: