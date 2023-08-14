“Blaqbonez Using His Beef With Me To Stay Relevant” – TG Omori

Popular music video director, TG Omori, has said that his colleague and rapper, Blaqbonez, is only beefing him on social media to stay relevant in the music industry.

He asserted that Blaqbonez’s career has skyrocketed since he started beefing with him online.

Recall that Blaqbonez and TG Omori became rivals when the rapper directed the music video of his hit song ‘Back In Uni’ by himself after refusing to pay Omori’s outrageous fee.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, TG Omori said he is comfortable with Blaqbonez banting him on social media as long as he doesn’t go beyond boundaries.

He said, “Blaqbonez is just trying to use me to prosper. And he is my guy, so I will let him shine. ‘Emeka must shine’.

“Blaqbonez’s biggest video was the TG Omori’s banter; ‘Back In Uni.’ Everybody was trying to watch the video because he added TG. If you can’t afford TG Omori, you use TG Omori’s name.

“It’s understandable. He is my guy; not like we hang out or something. But so long as he has not been disrespectful to me, let the young n*gga shine. His career has gone up since the whole banter thing, I told him to give me 10%. But I would let it slide because we rise by lifting others.”

TG Omori added that he remains the best music video director in the country.