Gunmen Invade, Set Ablaze Palace Of Imo Monarch

Some yet to be identified armed hoodlums have set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of the Ndianiche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

It was gathered that vehicles and properties were also looted when the hoodlums stormed the home of the monarch in the early hours of Sunday and threw explosives into the mansion.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the monarch narrowly escaped death as the hoodlums did not meet him at home when they arrived at his palace.

According to The Nation, a villager who pleaded anonymity for security reasons said that properties worth millions were destroyed by the hoodlums.

The villager said, “The palace of HRH Eze Ikenolu, the Eze of Ndia iche Arondizuogu has been invaded by the Unknown Gunmen and the people are in the bushes now.

“Until now no response from the police about the palace of HRH Eze Kanu in Ndianiche Arondizuogu, where cars, houses, and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. Or is Arondizuogu no longer part of Imo State?”

Confirming the horrible incident, the spokesperson of Imo State Police, Henry Okoye said that “frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice”