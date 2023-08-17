Defence Ministry Should’ve Been For A Retired Military Officer, Not Politician — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mohammed Badaru as the nation’s Minister of Defence.

Recall that Tinubu on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees who passed the screening process at the National Assembly.

According to the socio-political commentator, Tinubu should not have appointed a politician for the role of Defence Minister.

He opined that the ministry should have been given to a retired military officer with records of accomplishments.

“In view of the security challenges faced by this country, I thought the Defence Minister should be a retired Military officer with experience and records of accomplishments.

“That office shouldn’t be just political, especially at this time,” he wrote via X.