Eko Hotel Staff Who Returned $70,000 To Receive Free Canada Permanent Residency

A female staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, identified as Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos State, has been granted free Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

Recall that Mary, discovered a bag containing a huge sum of money, reported the incident to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

However, Ngozi, during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) service’s testimony segment on Tuesday morning, shared the exciting news of Canada Permanent Residency.

According to her, an international organisation, impressed by her display of integrity and proficiency in speaking French, reached out to her following the viral news of her kind gesture.

They offered to assist her in obtaining Canadian PR at no cost.

She also mentioned the commendation she received from her local government chairman, who expressed surprise at her exceptional integrity and flew her to Port Harcourt, where she was accommodated in one of the biggest hotels.

Ngozi added that she was honoured with an ambassador award and has had a building named after her, while she was bestowed with a chieftaincy title in her village.

She said: “An International Organisation called me since they know I speak French, they called me because they want to do Canada PR for me for free.

“My local government chairman flew me down to port harcourt, lodged me in one of the biggest hotels, gave me an ambassador award and named a building after me, in my village they gave me a chieftaincy title.”