Fake Soldier Nabbed For Helping Suspected Cultists Escape Arrest In Ogun

Men of the Ogun State Social Orientation and Safety Corps, on Monday, arrested one Sanni Ayuba, a fake soldier, after intervening to stop the arrest of some suspected cultists in Adigbe, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State.

Soji Ganzallo, Corps State Commander, who disclosed this in a Tuesday statement through the Corps Public Relations Officer, Moruf Yusuf noted that the fake soldier was arrested after he forcefully hijacked the arrest of some suspected cultists in the area, an action which aided the escape of the suspected cultists.

“ACC Adesina Adedamola of the Directorate of Operation of the Corps deployed his team to get some suspected cult boys arrested at a location, and they captured two of them and cuffed them, but to the Corps dismay, Sanni Ayuba, who was at the scene flashed a military identity card and stopped the officers from performing their duties and the suspects were hijacked while they escaped with handcuffs.

“The suspected fake military man was later arrested and thoroughly investigated, while the other two accomplices who claimed to be Naval officers, escaped arrest,” he stated,

The furthered that the suspect, who was caught with some exhibits which included an Army camouflage scarf, fake Army identity card, knife, mobile phone, and a dog chain with arms pendants, confessed to impersonation after interrogation.

He noted that the suspect and the exhibits have been transferred to the Ogun Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.