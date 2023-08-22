Five Electrocuted While Trying To Mount Billboard In Rivers

Five young men have reportedly been electrocuted while trying to erect a billboard in Obiri-Ikwerre area of Rumuosi Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, in Rivers State.

According to reports, a team of nine men was mounting the billboard with a metal frame that conducted electric current from a high-tension cable.

The victims were said to be private businessmen contracted to mount the billboard for a church.

It was learnt that four others were battling for survival at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) where they were rushed for treatment.