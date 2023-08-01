Fraudster Murders Police Officer In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 47-year old man identified as Godson James, for allegedly killing a police officer along Ifon-Benin road, in Ose LGA of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the suspect was fleeing from policemen along the route.

She said the officers had been alerted of a crime he committed in Akure, the state capital, before he killed the policeman.

However, the suspect, while being paraded at the headquarters of the command in Akure, said he killed a “criminal” in self-defense, and not a police officer.

“A woman, Oshodi Mubowale, reported at Police Scorpion office Akure that on the 21st of July, 2023, unknown man (six) with an unregistered Ford Jeep came to her shop at No 1 Omolere shopping complex Adesida market, Akure, through One Thomas Toyin, aged 48years and Omonigba Kehinde, aged 47years, both traders in the same complex,” Odunlami said.

“The said man requested he needed a cash sum of Six million naira (N6,000,000.00) but he was only able to get a cash sum of Four Million Four hundred thousand naira (N4,400,000.00) from her under the pretence that he will send the money back through bank transfer but failed to do so.

“However, the complainant later called him and he kept giving excuses.

“She was able to trace him to De Javu hotel Alagbaka together with some of her relatives but the said man found a way to escape in his own car.

“In the process they had to pursue him with another vehicle but they later turned back after series of phone threats from the man.

“The policemen and military men at the checkpoints within the axis he took were alerted.

“In the process of trying to evade arrest, he intentionally ran over an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Ifon division, ASP Emmanuel Oyewole at Police Pin down, Ori Ohin, with his vehicle.

“The officer was confirmed dead in the hospital.

“He was later arrested by officers of the Fourth Brigade headquarter, sobe in Edo State.

“The suspect, Godson Tender James aged 47, was handed over to the police with the sum of 1.515 million naira by the military.”