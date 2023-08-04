Ganduje’s Appointment Shows APC Rewards, Nurtures Criminality – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, popular political commentator, has reacted to the appointment of the former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) appointed Ganduje, as the Party’s chair on Thursday, to succeed former Governor Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State, who resigned in July.

The immediate past spokesperson for the Senate, Ajibola Basiru also emerged the Party’s National Secretary.

READ ALSO: ‘Expect More APC Reforms, Party Members’ll Be Democratically United’ — Ganduje

Reacting to the appointment, the rights activist noted via Twitter that Ganduje ought to be incarcerated instead of being a Party leader.

According to her, the ruling party has shown that it encourages, nurtures and rewards criminality.

“A man that should be facing incarceration is heading the helm of affairs of APC.

“In what more ways does APC show it is a party that encourages, nurtures and reward criminality?” Yesufu queried.