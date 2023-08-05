How I Watched Someone Fry To Death At Dangote Factory – Bella Shmurda Recounts (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has recounted a tragedy that occurred while he was working at Dangote’s noodles factory in Lagos State.

He said the death of one of his colleagues, who fell from the roof of the company’s building into steaming industrial oil, made him quit the job instantly.

He narrated the tragic experience during a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria.

According to Shmurda: “It was like a Saturday morning. I went to work. We started working already. We just heard everybody screaming that someone fell into hot oil. He was cleaning the roof, so he fell down. In the factory, there is this oil that the Indomie [noodles] pass through to get hard because it is actually soft. It will pass through the oil to get hard, then it will come inside the nylon, and then you will pack it inside the packet.

“So, the guy fell inside the oil. It took long before they brought him out. Guy, him don fry. Omo, that day ehn, the clothes wey dem dey give us, I just off am, off their shoe, I just dey go. I said I no dey work again.”

Watch video below: