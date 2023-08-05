How Overdrinking Almost Cost Me My Life – Pete Edochie Recounts (Video)

Veteran Nollywood star, Pete Edochie has recounted how overdrinking led to an accident that almost cost him his life.

The renowned actor narrated that in 1977, he was involved in a car accident with a stationary trailer due to overdrinking on his part and he could have died as a result of the accident but God saved him.

According to him, he was coming out of Nsukka but slept off on the wheel, ran into a trailer, and got knocked into the bush.

Sharing another close shave with death, Edochie revealed that he had once been kidnapped too.

In a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo the actor said, “I drove my car under a truck. I will say the truth, perhaps I had too much to drink. On the 14th day of March 1977, I drove under a stationary trailer in the night and by the grace of God I came out of it. There was a time I was coming out of Nsukka and I slept on the wheel. I ran into a trailer and it knocked me into the bush. Like I said I have had some close shave but I thank God I am still alive. I have been kidnapped once too.”

Watch video below: