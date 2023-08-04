“I Was Shocked Chioma Chukwuka Left Her Husband” – Pete Edochie Laments Increase In Divorce Cases In Nigeria (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has frowned at the increase in divorce amongst women in the Nollywood industry.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actor said he was shocked by the news of Chioma’s broken marriage.

He stressed that people must understand that the marriage union is for better or worst.

Recall that in 2022, rumours made rounds online that the thespian, who has been married for over fifteen years and very private with her union, is no longer with her husband.

Chioma also gave hints about the crash of her marriage at the time as all her social media posts always come with an emphasis on her maiden name, ‘Chioma Chukwuka’.

In his word, “If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worst, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make.”

Speaking about some of the ladies that have played his daughters in movies, Pete said he loves Genevieve Nnaji the most because she is exceptionally brilliant.

He said, “Of all the girls who had played my daughter in films, somehow it is Genevieve Nnaji I love most, I look at her as my daughter and she also sees me as a father, she is an exceptionally brilliant lady. I have not heard of her lately ever since I heard she is a little disturbed mentally, I don’t know whether it is true or false, I hope that one day she calls me and say I am ok.”

Watch video below: