I have A Crush On Alex Iwobi – Super Falcons Alozie Reveals (Video)

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, has admitted her crush on Super Eagles and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

The US-based player, who went from a cancer research technician to a rising star on the football field, made the revelation during an engaging Instagram live conversation titled “The Three Musketeers.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Alozie was one of Nigeria’s best performers at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup who is much admired for her beauty on social media.

Her contribution was phenomenal in propelling the team to the tournament’s second round, where they displayed remarkable resilience before being eliminated by England via a dramatic penalty shootout.

Fans have celebrated Alozie’s on-field accomplishments and lauded her captivating beauty, often referring to her as the most beautiful player on the Nigerian women’s senior national team.

However, in a widely circulated video, the soccer sensation was seen in a candid moment where she openly acknowledges her crush on Everton’s forward.

The interviewer asked: “Just as we’ve got some tempting, beautiful, good-looking ladies in the national team, we’ve got the same in the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Have you got any crush among those players?”

Super falcons player Michelle alozie opened up on having a crush on Alex iwobi Source – IG live conversations tagged "Three musketeers" #PolanReports pic.twitter.com/dalol5wG8A — POLAN (@POLANKLASIQ) August 11, 2023

Alozie’s swift and straightforward response was met with smiles and laughter: “Alex Iwobi.