“If You Must Do Yahoo, Target Politicians” – Rev Fr Oluoma Tells Internet Fraudsters

Popular Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, has condemned online fraudsters defrauding innocent people of their hard-earned money.

The cleric noted that persons involved in fraud should not bother getting married because their children will suffer the repercussions.

Oluoma, however, said that even if they would be involved in fraud, it would be better if they target politicians who have stolen public funds.

Oluoma said this in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday while speaking during a church sermon.

The cleric said, “When you pursue wealth at the expense of fellow humans, you are trashing people to get a treasure that will be trash in your life.

“I don’t understand when people who steal and dupe others get angry when ministers condemn it. Yahoo means a set of people who will just lock themselves in a house, look for somebody who is vulnerable using their computers and dupe the person with everything they laboured for.

“Then the person becomes so broke after 30 to 40 years of labouring. You steal everything the person has and the person is dying of depression, High Blood Pressure and heart attack and you are comfortable.

“That some musicians even sing to endorse that kind of lifestyle means to you that it is normal?

“If Yahoo means tricking people, defrauding them of their hard-earned money, leaving them penniless and they die of heart attack, how do you want to end well?

“Some people even consider it as a legitimate hustle. How can stealing be a legitimate hustle? If you are that kind of person, you can’t end well.

“If you are into such a thing, please don’t marry because if you marry and you give birth, your children will suffer the consequences.

“At least if you want to be a Yahoo, target politicians who are stealing money. But you won’t target such people, it is people who worked honestly. At least target the bad politicians so that on the last day, you and God may have conversations on it.”