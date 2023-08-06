Lagos Residents Beg Sanwo-Olu To Remove Ready-To-Collapse Bridge In Alapere

Some residents of Ketu Alapere have begged Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order the appropriate authority to remove the pedestrian bridge located in the area immediately, pending the time the government is ready for necessary repairs or replacement.

This was because of suspected threat of imminent collapse looming as the bridge was allegedly hit by a truck over the weekend.

According to Razak Koyejo, a building technocrat, while speaking with Daily Independent, said, though the state government has closed the entrance of the bridge with red tape to prevent pedestrians from climbing to cross the ever-busy road, the bridge may fall upon unsuspecting moving vehicle if not removed.

“To prevent major disaster in Lagos State, the government should remove Alapere pedestrian bridge completely till when it plans to repair or replace. Closing the entrance with tape is not the solution. As the vehicles are passing the road, there will definitely be vibration. The cracks on the bridge are very pronounced.

With continuous vibration, it can fall anytime. God forbids, if it falls, there is possibility of casualties. This is the time to hearken to the warning of the masses. It should not be politicised because it is life threatening.”

Also, Toun Aleja, a political scientist also raised the alarm over the imminent danger.

“The media should be alive to their responsibility to tell these leaders the truth always. I don’t know the plan of the government yet on Alapere bridge. We thank God they have brought a red tape. Please let them know that the lifes of passers-by to and fro Lagos Island are already at risk because the bridge may fall at anytime. Nigerians are found of seeing the eventuality before they take action. No blood of innocent Nigerian is worth spilling again at Alapere pedestrian bridge. We should learn from history,” she said.