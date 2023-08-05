Doctor’s Death: Lagos Govt Panel Arrests Elevator Installer

The Lagos State Government said, the installer of a faulty elevator that claimed the life of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos-Island, last Tuesday, has been handed over to the police for interrogation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the elevator was said to have been previously faulty, and staff had complained about it before the sad incident.

However, the incident, sparked outrage on and off social media, which prompted the state government to institute a panel to investigate the elevator accident and conclude its findings within 48 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy in the state, Olumide Sogunle, said an inquiry has commenced into the accident.

The investigation panel will submit a report of its initial findings on Saturday, Sogunle said.

He said, “The panel also invited a lift expert to the accident scene to look at the lift and give a preliminary opinion. Other experts would now take the elevator out for a thorough mechanical and electrical examination.

“As part of the panel’s activities from the first day when they interviewed the lift installer, they handed him over to the Police for questioning and further interrogation. This is to ensure that the installer will always be available if the panel needs him for further questions.

“Six house officers and representatives of the medical associations were appointed as witnesses. Representatives of the House Officers and medical associations were allowed to be part of the panel.

“The panel was given 48 hours to conclude action and so it will be submitting a report of their initial findings on Saturday. And any other steps to be taken after that would be done by the appropriate authorities.”

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “I am not the state did not hand him over but I cannot confirm it yet.”