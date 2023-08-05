Leave Actresses Alone, Focus On Your Child’s Actions – Maduagwu Slams Pete Edochie

Controversial cross dresser and Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to a recent interview Pete Edochie made as he was seen berating Nollywood actresses with failed marriages.

Recall that in a chat with Chude Jideonwo, Edochie had expressed his concern over the rate at which Nollywood actresses end their marriages.

The veteran actor made reference to the failed marriages of actresses such as Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle and others.

He said, “If you come to our industry today, most of our girls who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, from beginning to the end.

“I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side. That is the mistake we all make.”

In response to Edochie’s interview, Maduagwu stated that the Mr. Edochie Senior should concentrate on his son, Yul Edochie.

Maduagwu said, “Focus on your PIKIN DISGRACEFUL actions in marriage, not these great actresses matter. Marriage is supposed to be enjoyed, not ENDURED.

“I wept bitterly after watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful Marriage by giving Colleague Movie Location BELLE.

“Instead of criticizing how him PIKIN Dey do dance and singing videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI, and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously?”