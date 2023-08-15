Nigerian Rapper, CDQ Hospitalized After Ghastly Motor Accident

Nigerian hip-hop artiste Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, has been hospitalized after surviving a car crash in Lagos.

The rapper disclosed this on Tuesday via his social media pages.

According to him, he was hit by another vehicle while driving at night and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos for medical treatment.

Sharing a video of his damaged car, CDQ wrote: “Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is write off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.”

He also posted a video of himself undergoing treatment in a hospital at an undisclosed medical facility.